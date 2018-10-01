Search

Burt Reynolds accorded 100-car salute

Oct 01, 2018, 07:24 IST | ANI

The car rally was organised on Saturday to pay tributes to Burt Reynolds, who made a car, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, in his 1977 movie Smokey Bandit

Burt Reynolds

Fans of late Hollywood star Burt Reynolds paid their last respects by hosting a car rally in New York State's Long Island area. According to TMZ, the car rally was organised on Saturday to pay tributes to the star, who made a car, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, in his 1977 movie 'Smokey Bandit'.

The tribute, which was a parade, was rightly called the '100-Trans Am Salute' since fans rode 100 of those in remembrance of the star. Many of his fans even dressed like Reynolds from his 1977 movie character. The 82-year-old actor passed away on September 06 in Florida after suffering a cardiac arrest.

