Burt Reynolds accorded 100-car salute

hollywood

The car rally was organised on Saturday to pay tributes to Burt Reynolds, who made a car, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, in his 1977 movie Smokey Bandit

Burt Reynolds

Fans of late Hollywood star Burt Reynolds paid their last respects by hosting a car rally in New York State's Long Island area. According to TMZ, the car rally was organised on Saturday to pay tributes to the star, who made a car, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, in his 1977 movie 'Smokey Bandit'.

The tribute, which was a parade, was rightly called the '100-Trans Am Salute' since fans rode 100 of those in remembrance of the star. Many of his fans even dressed like Reynolds from his 1977 movie character. The 82-year-old actor passed away on September 06 in Florida after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever