Bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 4 killed

Four people lost their lives in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur area on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 3 am.

The incident occurred after the bus crossed onto another lane after hitting a divider. The bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further details are awaited.

