Bus crash in Indonesia kills 20

The bus, as part of a convoy of four buses carrying the employees of PT Catur Putra Group, was heading to a tourist destination in Cikidang for rafting, he said

Representational Image

At least 20 people were killed and scores of others wounded after a bus carrying employees of a firm plunged into a ravine in West Java province on Saturday, officials said.

Daeng Sutikna, senior official at the disaster management agency in Sukabumi district, told Xinhua news agency that six out of the 20 died on the spot and the rest succumbed to injuries on the way to or in hospitals.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when it was travelling on a Cikidang road at midday and it plunged into the 30-metre ravine. The bus departed from Bogor district of the province, an official said.

