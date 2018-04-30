Search

Bus driver shot dead after fight in Dwarka

Apr 30, 2018, 10:10 IST | PTI

The victim, Jitendra alias Jitu, used to drive a private bus on Najafgarh-Bahadurgarh route

A 23-year-old bus driver was shot dead allegedly by a taxi driver following an argument in Jharoda Kalan area of Dwarka in southwest Delhi, police said today. The victim, Jitendra alias Jitu, used to drive a private bus on Najafgarh-Bahadurgarh route. The accused, Sudhir (38), also drove his private taxi on the same route, police said.

Police suspect the killing could be a fallout of the duo wanting to get more passengers on their vehicles. On Sunday night, they fought over getting more passengers on their vehicles, following which Sudhir opened fire on Jitu. Jitu was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. Sudhir is on the run since the incident.

