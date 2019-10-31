Bus falls down a sinkhole, internet is now flooded with hilarious memes

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a bus sank into a sinkhole on Monday. It was a sorry sight but the driver and most of the passengers escaped safely.

According to an NBS news report, only one 56-year-old woman sustained minor injuries for which she was treated at a nearby hospital. The image was shared by Pittsburgh's public safety account on Twitter. "ALERT: Big sink hole downtown. Avoid area. Two people on âÂ¦@PGHtransitâÂ© bus, one transported to hospital w minor injuries. Kids at Small World child care evacuated to Westin, and are happy and safe. Public safety evaluating situation. More updates to come," they captioned the post.

ALERT: Big sink hole downtown. Avoid area. Two people on âÂ¦@PGHtransitâÂ© bus, one transported to hospital w minor injuries. Kids at Small World child care evacuated to Westin, and are happy and safe. Public safety evaluating situation. More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/nPdZcRi1xp — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 28, 2019

Soon after the photo was posted, several hilarious memes started floating on the internet.

A Pittsburgh haiku:



Foggy good morning

Let’s get on the bus today

Oh no the bus sank pic.twitter.com/yPikEKPOoJ — Bobby Lasko (@RearseatRobert) October 28, 2019

Dramatic photo shows woman attempting to save her lover from falling into a sinkhole that swallowed part of a bus in downtown Pittsburgh Monday morning. Witnesses say it didn't look like she was trying all that hard, really. More at noon. pic.twitter.com/Zoz8So9pDo — Fake KDKA News (@Fake_KDKA) October 28, 2019

A bus almost got sucked into a sinkhole downtown and everyone is now making memes of it and it is peek Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/vMKh3R295V — Kianna (@Kianna_Webb_) October 29, 2019

