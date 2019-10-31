MENU

Bus falls down a sinkhole, internet is now flooded with hilarious memes

Updated: Oct 31, 2019

Soon after the photo was posted, several hilarious memes started floating around the internet

Pic courtesy/Pittsburgh Public Safety's Twitter account
In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a bus sank into a sinkhole on Monday. It was a sorry sight but the driver and most of the passengers escaped safely.

According to an NBS news report, only one 56-year-old woman sustained minor injuries for which she was treated at a nearby hospital. The image was shared by Pittsburgh's public safety account on Twitter. "ALERT: Big sink hole downtown. Avoid area. Two people on âÂ¦@PGHtransitâÂ© bus, one transported to hospital w minor injuries. Kids at Small World child care evacuated to Westin, and are happy and safe. Public safety evaluating situation. More updates to come," they captioned the post. 

Soon after the photo was posted, several hilarious memes started floating on the internet.

