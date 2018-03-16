Bus overturns in Meerut killing two and injuring 12

A low floor bus overturned in Meerut killing two people on the spot and injuring 12 others, on Thursday



Representational Image

A low floor bus overturned in Meerut killing two people on the spot and injuring 12 others, on Thursday. The accident took place on the Anshar-Meerut road near Sardhana Road after the bus went out of control and fell into a pit while trying to save a bike rider.

The injured people have been admitted to local hospitals.

