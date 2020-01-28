Bus, rickshaw fall into well after collision in Nashik, seven killed

The bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well

At least seven people were killed when a speeding state transport (ST) bus collided with an auto-rickshaw and both vehicles fell into a roadside well in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, police said.

More than 20 others suffered injuries in the accident which took place in the evening at Meshi Phata on the Malegaon-Deola Road in the North Maharashtra district, around 200km from here, an official said.

The speeding ST bus crashed into the auto-rickshaw, leaving seven people dead, he said, adding the injured were mostly bus passengers. The bodies were pulled out from the roadside well in which both the vehicles plunged after the collision, the official said.

Police and local rescue teams have reached the spot, he added.

