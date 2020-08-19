Bus with 34 passengers on board hijacked over non-payment of EMIs

Employees of a finance company allegedly took control of a bus with 34 passengers on board in Agra over non-payment of EMIs on Wednesday morning. The bus was traveling from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh. The owner of the vehicle had died on Tuesday. The men asked the bus driver and the conductor to get down and drove off saying that they would ensure that the passengers reached their destination.



The incident took place in Thana Malpura area in the early hours of Wednesday. The 34 passengers, who were on the bus, were later dropped off in Jhansi. The police spokesman said that a case is being registered in the matter and the accused persons will be arrested at the earliest.



The location of the bus is yet to be traced.



Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said that the finance company had illegally seized the bus and the staff and passengers are safe. The bus owner had died on Tuesday, he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever