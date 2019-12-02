Bushra Boumehdi is making heads turn with her glamorous look

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Looks like Bushra Boumehdi is the new Internet sensation with nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram, the model and fashion blogger keeps on sharing her beautiful and glamorous pictures, as she slays in every outfit. She is a travel freak and likes to posts about her fashion experience on Instagram. She is a very down to earth person which reflects in her personality.

"She says that I always loved doing fashion and I keep on trying different things". Bushra Boumehdi had worked with some famous photographers. On Instagram, She always talks about her experiences and always suggest and advise her fans about what best for them when it comes to fashion.

Bushra Boumehdi is a very positive person as she says that we should not pay attention to negativity, and should stay away from people who put us down! Says one should be the reason someone smiles, and the reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people.

Bushra Boumehdi is a renowned style and fashion blogger who is from Morocco and at present in Abu Dhabi. Her goal is to inspire people about how they can be confident and beautiful.

How did you decide to become a fashion blogger? Was it a thoughtful choice?

Bushra Boumehdi: I always loved wearing stylish outfits since my childhood. I inherited this from my parents. I was posting my outfits on social media for the past many years and was getting requests to start blogging. Initially, I ignored the requests due to the time crunch. However, eventually, I gave it a serious thought and started pursuing my passion for fashion and started posting more about it on Instagram.

How was the response initially? Share some moments?

Bushra Boumehdi: I started blogging as a part-time hobby while people used to recognize me on the streets and requested pictures and advice. I was overwhelmed and satisfied with my world.

Who or what has been your greatest fashion inspiration?

Bushra Boumehdi: I draw inspiration from anything and everything around me. It could be movies, fashion magazines, nature or blogs. I do not follow trends blindly. I take them into consideration with my body type and comfort before adopting a trend.

There are a lot of people following you on Instagram. How do you manage this huge number of followers?

Bushra Boumehdi: Numbers are just a part of the journey.

You recently went to Pune for a fashion show? What was it all about?

Bushra Boumehdi: Yes, I went to Pune, India. Actually, I was invited there by Orra Diamonds to present 5 Elements for the festival of lights Diwali 2019 – and I also got the award for the show-stopper

Advice for all your fans who want to start their fashion industry journey

Bushra Boumehdi: Know fashion trends by engaging in Eastern and Western cultures to get the best of both worlds.