Businessman accused in Gosikhurd irrigation scam commits suicide, shoots himself

Jigar Thakkar, 41, of D Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd had been named as an accused in the Gosikhurd irrigation scam by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and charge-sheeted in the case in January



Policemen check the SUV belonging to Jigar Thakkar in which he shot himself, at GT Hospital on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Named as an accused in one of the irrigation scams being probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and charge-sheeted in January, contractor Jigar Thakkar, 41, shot himself to death with his licensed revolver last evening. Thakkar had reached Marine Drive in his SUV with his driver, when around 6.30 pm, he asked the latter to get down and shot himself.

The police said his driver Sunil Singh, who has been working for him for the last 15 years, took him to a private hospital and then to GT Hospital at Crawford Market. He was declared brought dead at GT Hospital. Thakkar had come to a bank at Nariman Point after which he shot himself. The police are verifying this and will be filing an accidental death report at Marine Lines police station. They have taken down driver Singh's statement to understand what exactly happened.



Jigar Thakkar

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone I) Manoj Kumar Sharma said they were probing the case.Officers have seized the weapon and sent it for ballistics; they have also seized his mobile phone. No suicide note was found on him or in the vehicle.

Thakkar was slated to meet railway officials for a project-related meeting on Wednesday and had left his office after doing some paperwork. His employees at D Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd said there had been financial losses due to which he was tensed, apart from ACB's FIR filed in Nagpur and the charge-sheeting in the case. When contacted, his younger brother Vishal said, "It's a very stressful time for the family. Please understand." Thakkar is survived by his wife and two sons.

