Businessman arrested after veteran actress' rape claim

A Mumbai-based businessman was arrested after leading yesteryear actress lodged a complaint, accusing him of rape, cheating and forgery. The news was confirmed by a top Mumbai police officer on Friday. "The complaint was lodged by the victim late on Thursday with Juhu police station, and the accused has been arrested," Mumbai Police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj said.

Deoraj added that the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigations. The accused, identified as Sarfaraz Mohammed, 38, alias Aman Khanna, was arrested on Thursday from Versova, and has been remanded to police custody till March 28, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Nisar Tamboli, said.

This is the second complaint registered by the actor against Sarfarz. According to her last complaint, the accused had taken cash and jewellery worth Rs 15.4 crore from her for business purposes between 2011 and 2015. Despite repeated pleas, he refused to return the amount. Instead, he offered her four flats in a government colony and a flat in Santacruz. He prepared fake documents for the same to cheat her, she said in her complaint.

