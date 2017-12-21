Businessman held in Zaira Wasim molestation case gets bail

The sessions court yesterday granted bail to Vikas Sachdev, arrested for allegedly molesting teenage Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on December 9

The sessions court yesterday granted bail to Vikas Sachdev, arrested for allegedly molesting teenage Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim onboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight on December 9. Judge A D Deo granted bail to Sachdev, 39, on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.



Zaira Wasim in tears in her Instagram video

Round 1 to defence

The court also directed Sachdev, a resident of Kandivli, to visit the Sahar police station on the first Sunday of every month and not influence any witness in the case. Opposing the bail, Assistant Public Prosecutor Munna Inamdar said relief should not be granted to Sachdev as the offence was of a serious nature. Defence lawyer Harvinder Singh Anand said the police complaint lodged by the actor was an afterthought as she had not raised the issue with the cabin crew of the flight. He also argued that the police had illegally detained Sachdev before his arrest. The court accepted the defence argument and granted bail to Sachdev.



Accused Vikas Sachdev

In a nutshell

Wasim had accused Sachdev of molesting her onboard the Mumbai-bound Vistara flight on December 9. The incident was disclosed by the Dangal actor herself in a video on Instagram, narrating her ordeal. "He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," the actor had said in an Instagram post soon after she alighted at Mumbai airport. Sachdev was booked under IPC and POCSO Act sections and arrested on December 10.

