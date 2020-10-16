Businessman honeytrapped, Rs 5 lakh demanded; woman cop held for hatching plan

An assistant sub inspector working with the Rajkot taluka police in Ahmedabad was arrested on Tuesday for her alleged role in a case of a 46-year-old businessman from Morbi who was honeytrapped and Rs 5 lakh demanded from him.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Morbi businessman Sanjay Luvana (46), who runs 'Jay Ganthiya Rath' on Morbi-Sanala road, came in contact with a woman on Facebook named Alpa Maradiya.

Claiming that her husband would be out for work, Alpa allegedly called Luvana to her house in Rajkot on October 5. When they were together, Alpa's husband Ashish entered the house accompanied by another person and threatened to file a false case against Luvana. He demanded Rs 5 lakh, but finally a deal was fixed for Rs 2 lakh. Luvana shelled out Rs 22,500 at the time. Later two more persons claiming to be cops threatened to file a case against Luvana. Troubled by the outcome, Luvana filed a complaint.

Five persons were initially arrested, including a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan. In the ongoing investigation, ASI Trusha Ramjibhai who was working with Rajkot taluka police is the latest to be arrested in the case.

Regarding the ASI's role in the case, Rajkot Zone 2 DCP Manoharsinh Jadeja said, "The GRD jawan who was earlier arrested worked under the ASI and the false case against the complainant was filed on the direction of the ASI. Till now six persons have been arrested and a chargesheet will be filed soon."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news