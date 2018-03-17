Businessman killed due to intimacy with his tenant's wife in Jammu

Ishtiaq Ahmed Dar, a hotel owner, earned the ire of Muzzaffer Hussain Kamal, a stationery shopkeeper and his tenant, leading to the murder on March 9 near the Kishtwar Jamia Masjid

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday that a businessman of Kishtwar was killed because of his intimacy with the wife of his tenant. Ishtiaq Ahmed Dar, a hotel owner, earned the ire of Muzzaffer Hussain Kamal, a stationery shopkeeper and his tenant, leading to the murder on March 9 near the Kishtwar Jamia Masjid.

Claiming they had solved the "blind murder", a police statement said Kamal had been arrested and the killer weapon, a pistol, recovered.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abrar Choudhary said that in late 2017, Dar's daughter was undergoing a graduation course from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and had her examination centre at Drabshallah, a town in Kishtwar district.

Kamal's wife was also undergoing the same graduation course and so Dar used used to drive both her and his own daughter to the exam centre and bring them back.

"During this period the deceased started developing intimacy with the wife of the accused and the process continued for months," the officer said.

"According to the accused, Dar started openly praising the wife of the accused in front of him shamelessly... It became totally unbearable to see the forced relations of Dar with his (Kamal's) wife."

Kamal disclosed he had a foreign made pistol, which he had got from Aamir Kamal, a local terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

"On March 9, the accused made up his mind to eliminate Dar," the officer said.

The officer said forensic experts from Jammu and Chandigarh joined the investigation as the murder triggered a furore in the trading community.

