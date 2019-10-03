Businessman lures woman into sexual relationship, arrested

A Mumbai businessman lured a 49-year-old woman into a sexual relationship and also promised to marry her. He was arrested by the Mahila crime branch on a complaint of rape on Friday and has been sent to judicial custody.

The police are also looking for nine accomplices who gave confidence to the woman that the accused would marry her. However, he later resorted to intimidating her and threatening to eliminate her.

The woman has filed a complaint of rape against Shital Narendrabhai Mehta who is a resident of Gaurav villa, Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli. A complaint has also been filed against three other residents of Chandralok building, Shalibhadra Popatlal Shah, Shreyansh Popatlal Shah, and Vijay Popatlal Shah. The complaint was also filed against two others, Vinay Shah and Sanyuktaben Vinay Shah who are residents of Walkeshwar along with Kaushalbai Shreyanshbhai Shah and Chetan Shashikant Shah who are residents of Vadali, Idar, Sabarkantha. Rakesh, a resident of Chandanbalal flat in Walkeshwar along with Bela Shalibhara Shah.

According to the complaint, Shital Mehta had raped her on December 8, 2005, at a hotel near Gurudwara on SG highway. Shital had sexual relations with the woman without her consent and gave her confidence that he would marry her.

Mahila crime ACP Mini Joseph said to Mumbai Mirror, "The accused Shital Mehta had a sexual relationship with the woman after a false promise of marriage. He has been arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody. The remaining nine have been booked for threatening her. A search is on for them."

