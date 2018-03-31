Carreno Busta, Alexander Zverev in Miami Open final

Alexander Zverev remains on target for his third ATP Masters title after dismantling Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in Sunday's Miami Open final



Alexander Zverev remains on target for his third ATP Masters title after dismantling Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in Sunday's Miami Open final. The German world number five produced a supremely solid display and was excellent value for this deserved victory against Coric who was ultimately overpowered and outmaneuvered. Zverev, who enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2017 after winning the Italian Open in Rome and the Canada Masters by beating Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively, is keen for more of the same at Key Biscayne.

Sloane Stephens is determined to write her name into the history books after she sealed a place in the WTA Miami Open final with a three-set win over former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka here yesterday. Stephens, who won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, will meet World No. 5 Jelena Ostapenko after the French Open champion saw off plucky American qualifier Danielle Collins 7-6 (7/1), 6-3.

