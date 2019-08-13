Busy day for Rahul Dravid: CoA meeting followed by ethics lecture

cricket

India 'A' coach and Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, Rahul Dravid is set to meet the Committee of Administrators (CoA) today to discuss the conflict of interest charge levelled against him. Dravid has been issued a notice by the BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain over the conflict of interest allegation made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta for his employment with India Cements.

A BCCI source told mid-day that Dravid will attend the CoA meeting. However, it is not clear whether Dravid will only discuss his conflict of interest allegation with the CoA or chat about cricketing matters.

Dravid's NCA appointment was delayed till the time the BCCI got clearance over conflict of interest when it was established by the legal team that the former India captain has taken, 'leave of absence' from the Chennai-based cement company till the time he is associated with the NCA.

Post the CoA meeting, Dravid and the top brass of the BCCI will attend a lecture on ethics and governance from Australia-based Dr Simon Longstaff, executive director of Sydney's Ethics Centre.

It was Longstaff's stinging independent review following Australia's ball tampering saga last year that forced Cricket Australia chairman David Peever to resign. His 145-page report also led to other CA heads rolling.

"The lecture is organised by the law firm hired by the BCCI. The CoA, BCCI officials and Dravid will be present for the lecture," said a source. The main agenda of the CoA meeting is to take stock of things for the BCCI elections to be conducted on October 22. "There are still many prominent state associations who have not complied to the new constitution. The CoA will take stock of things as far as compliance is concerned," a source said.

As per timelines issued by CoA on May 21, the elections in state units that are fully complied to the new constitution must be completed by September 14. By September 30, the electoral roll of nominees qualified for the BCCI elections must be prepared, paving the way for the October 22 elections of the BCCI.

However, with the Supreme Court not taking up the BCCI case for hearing on the last few dates, the CoA has been adamant that state associations, which are not fully compliant, stand to lose out on the opportunity to vote/nominate in the BCCI elections.

