Busy January 2020 for Deepika Padukone

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Adding another feather to her hat, Deepika Padukone won the 26th Annual Crystal Award for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health. "With more than 300 million people suffering from the illness, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. It is therefore increasingly clear that now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is an invisible and overlooked health and social burden," said the actor who has been vocal about the issue for a long time.

Expressing her gratitude towards the award that she received, Padukone said, "I am humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety and depression, and other forms of mental illness."

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015. Through the program, the actor launches nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about mental adolescent mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the most known thinkers and achievers.

Now that Deepika has been honoured with the 26th annual Crystal Award for raising mental health awareness, she will be winging her way to the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for the World Economic Forum. The event will be held from January 20-24, 2020.

Will hubby Ranveer Singh accompany her?

On the front of work, Padukone will be seen in her next 'Chhapaak'. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 at the age of 15. 'Chhapaak' is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios and marks her production debut. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates