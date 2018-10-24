Butterfly effect

things-to-do

Surround yourself by nature and sign up for a nature walk where you learn all about the colourful insect

Butterfly

Evasive, minute and colourful. Butterflies are strange insects that miraculously blossom into full-bodied creatures from their slimy caterpillar avatars. And for long they have enticed us with their fluttering, finding their way into different part of our lives, beginning from wall adornments to the chaos theory.

Now, you can put all your queries about butterflies to rest and embark on a journey that promises to acquaint you with these beauties. Journey of Butterflies is a walk through Maharashtra Nature Park, organised by Naturalis T Foundation, and includes a butterfly trail, photo walk and short orientation aimed at acquainting participants with the insect.

On October 28, 8 am

Meeting pont Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi.

Call 8898114024

Cost Rs 199

