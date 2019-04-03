Buy art works for lower than usual at this showcase at Nariman Point

things-to-do

The profit from the exhibition will go towards supporting education, health and community development programmes by NGO, Secure Giving

Artwork by Ram Kumar

Explore some of the finest Indian art at The Eclectic Show, an exhibition that brings together 60 artworks by 45 artists including Sakti Burman, GM Sheikh, KG Subramanyan, SH Raza, Jogen Chowdhury, Badri Narayan, and FN Souza.

"The works exhibited and sold at our art shows are given to us at a price that's lower than that in the market. The profit from the exhibition will go towards supporting education, health and community development programmes by our NGO, Secure Giving, which organises fundraising platforms for charities," says a spokesperson from Art for Concern, the initiative behind this exhibition.

On: April 4, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm; April 5, 11 am to 6 pm

At: Piramal Art Gallery, National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

Call: 22029708

