Buy linen saris this summer and step out in style like Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza was snapped by the shutterbugs in Andheri, Mumbai, wearing a pretty white linen sari. The actress opted for an ethereal look for the promotional event of her film Thappad, along with lead actress Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film has garnered a lot of attention for all the right reasons!

Here's what the actress opted to wear at the promotional event.

Dia Mirza/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

White Chanderi Cotton Sari:

Explore the collection of beautifully designed saris from Vinayak Textile on Amazon. Each piece is elegantly crafted and will surely add elegance to your wardrobe. Pair this piece with heels or flats for a graceful look. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 799 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Poly-Cotton White Embroidered Sari:

This white sari will be a perfect addition to your ethnic collection. The sari and blouse piece is not provided separately. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 887 only. Shop here.

Cotton Silk Sari:

This simple yet stylish sari is beautiful and traditional. This sari is perfect for occasions and events at any time of the day or night. This classy and elegant sari comes with matching Art Silk fabric and unstitched blouse piece, which can be stitched according to your comfort. It is perfect to give as a gift. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only. Shop here.

Banarasi Handloom Pure Cotton sari:

This sari is very comfortable to wear in all seasons. You can wear this sari on all occasions specially Puja, Party, etc. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 999 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates