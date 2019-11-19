Buy these dramatic eyeliners from Amazon

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

When we think of makeup, eyeliner is one primary thing. It gives a dramatic finish to our eyes and makes it look beautiful. Amazon is offering some great discounts on eyeliners.

Maybelline Hyper Glossy Liquid Liner

It has an intense black colour with a high-shine finish and is easy to apply and creates a sleek, bold line with ease. It has a smudge-proof formula that enables 24-hour wear. Shop here.

Maybelline New York The Colossal Liner

The liner is easy to apply and dries up within seconds of application to give you 12 hours of the long-lasting finish. It has a Flexi Tip Applicator which is designed to prevent mistakes while application and smoothly glides to give a clean, nice finish. Its ink pigment Technology gives an intense black finish and does not fade away. Shop here.

M.A.C Bewitchment Pen Eyeliner Sketch

It gives smooth stroke lines and is a Waterproof Sketch Pen which gives a very dramatic finish to your eyes. Shop here.

Colorbar Ultimate Eye Liner, Black

It is a unique product which is perfect for defining your eyes at a lightning speed without any application difficulty. Its professional flexible brush offers great accuracy to the line and defines the eyes, ensuring an even application. It enables ease of use with the optimal control to give jet black colour. Shop here.

