Buy these fashionable floral yet light sarees only on Amazon

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in an interacting session with the media at the press conference of Cauvery Calling Tree Plantation Campaign on Thursday, September 5, in Mumbai. For the event, Kangy was seen wearing a pretty blue floral saree, which she paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Kangana Ranaut's team also shared the picture on social media, and fans can't stop praising the Queen's fashion sense. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) onSep 5, 2019 at 6:35am PDT

Now even you can step out in a floral saree, which are fashionable yet amazingly light in weight to carry them the entire day. Check these out!

Orange Floral Printed Saree:

This prange coloured floral printed chiffon saree is a perfect fit if you are planning to wear in the monsoon season. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 577 only. Shop here.

Georgette Saree:

One of the most graceful costumes made from unstitched fabric-the saree-the much-loved choice for most Indian women can be worn in so many different ways. With the right material and drape, it can accentuate the beauty of women of all ages and forms. Be it a festival or a wedding, sarees are a hot favourite worldwide, and it’s easy to see why. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 299 only. Shop here.

Printed Faux Georgette Saree:

Amazon's range is sharply priced and offers an array of solid, printed and embroidered sarees. We offer the right blend of quality, style and value aimed to delight our customers. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 469 only. Shop here.

Women's Printed Linen Saree:

Pair this linen saree with a clutch and a pair of fashion sandals or any casual footwear of your choice for a casual look when dressing up for a party. You can also pair it with golden earrings and bangles on a festive occasion. Buy this at the discounted price of 799 only. Shop here.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's denim dress is ruling the internet; buy here!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates