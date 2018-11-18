BWF World Junior Championship: Shuttler Lakshya enters semis

badminton

The World No. 3 Lakshya opened strongly against his Malaysian rival and completed the quarter-finals tie in just 31 minutes

Lakshya Sen

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin of Malaysia 21-8 21-18 to storm into the semi-finals of the men's singles event of the BWF World Junior Championship here.

The World No. 3 Lakshya opened strongly against his Malaysian rival and completed the quarter-finals tie in just 31 minutes. He surged ahead with a solid lead in the first game where his opponent was a mute spectator.

However, the Indian pair of Vishnu Vardhan Panjala and Srikrishna Sai Podile could not progress any further as the duo went down to Koreans Tae Yang Shin and Chan Wang in the quarter-finals. The 10th-seeded Koreans won 21-11 21-8 in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

