By 2024, railways to run 100 percent on electricity, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that the entire network of railways in the country will run on electricity by 2024. "We are embarking on rapid electrification of the rail network by 2024, we expect the entire railways to be 100 percent run on electricity," Goyal said at the India-Brazil Business Forum.

"It will be the first railway in the entire world, of this scale and size, to be run on electricity and by 2030, we plan to make the entire railway network a zero-emission network. It will run on clean energy," he added.

He said, "India would love to partner with Brazil".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever