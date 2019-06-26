By Assam Govt Excludes Over 1 Lakh People From Draft Nrc

national

Assam government published a list of names that do not include over 1 lakh people for the draft National Register of Citizens in comparison to last year

Representation Image

Ahead of July deadline, the Assam government on Wednesday published a list of names of over one lakh people who have been excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens published last year.

The additional exclusion list, published as per provisions contained in Clause 5 of the Schedule of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, contains names of 1,02,462 persons.

The persons named in the exclusion list are the persons or whose descendants were found to be Declared Foreigner (DF) or Doubtful Voter (DV) or whose cases were pending at Foreigners Tribunals after publishing of draft NRC.

The list also includes names of people who were found ineligible while appearing as a witness in hearings held for disposal of claims and objections. The list, however, does include the results of claimants, who appeared for hearings held for disposal of claims and objections during the period of 15th February 2019 to 26th June 2019 and their results will be appearing in the final NRC.

Additionally, people who were found to be ineligible during the process of verification carried out by the Local Registrars of Citizens Registration (LRCRs) under provisions of Clause 4(3), after the publication of Complete Draft NRC on 30th July 2018 have also been included in the exclusion list.

Letters of Information containing the reason of exclusion is being sent to the excluded persons at their residential address. They will also be getting an opportunity to file their claims which will be simultaneously disposed of through a hearing and the Letters of Information will be containing the details of the venue of the claim cum submissions hearing.

The date of hearings will be published on the NRC website and are scheduled to start from 5th July. The results of these hearings will be taken into account in the final NRC.

The final National Register of Citizens will be published on 31st July 2019.

