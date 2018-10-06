By-election for 3 Lok Sabha, 2 assembly seats in Karnataka on November 3

national

Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura assembly segment in Shimoga district and Sriramulu from Molakalmuru reserved (ST) assembly seat in Chitradurga district

Kumaraswamy

A by-election to three Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies will be held in Karnataka on November 3 to fill vacancies. The counting is due on November 6.

"The by-election will be held on November 3 in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Shimoga, Bellary (ST) and Mandya and assembly seats of Ramanagaram and Jamkhandi," said Election Commission Principal Secretary Sumit Mukherjee in a statement from New Delhi.

The vacancies in the three parliamentary seats were caused due to the resignation of BJP members B.S. Yeddyurappa from Shimoga in Malnad region and B. Sriramulu from Bellary in the northwest region and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) S. Puttaraju from Mandya in the old Mysuru region after they were elected in the May 16 election.

Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura assembly segment in Shimoga district and Sriramulu from Molakalmuru reserved (ST) assembly seat in Chitradurga district.

Puttaraju, who was elected from the Melukote assembly seat in Mandya district, is the Minor Irrigation Minister in the JD-S-Congress coalition government.

The vacancy in the two assembly seats have been caused following the resignation of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD-S from Ramanagaram and owing to the death of Congress legislator Siddu Nyamagouda in a road accident on May 28 in Bagalkot district. He was newly elected from Jamkhandi in the state's northwest district.

Kumaraswamy, who contested and won from two adjacent assembly seats, retained the Channapatna seat in Ramanagaram district, 65km from Bengaluru.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates