By not honouring Achrekar, state dishonours itself
Maharashtra government clutching at straws after failing to accord state funeral to celebrated cricket coach
If Sridevi, and Ajit Wadekar could be honoured with state funerals, why wasn't Ramakant Achrekar? As criticism mounted over denying Achrekar — a Padma Shri and Dronacharya awardee — a state funeral, top ministers apologised for their government that was caught on the wrong foot.
Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
From Dhoni's IPL win to Hima Das and Vinesh Phogat's golds: India's top sports moments in 2018