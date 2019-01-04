By not honouring Achrekar, state dishonours itself

Jan 04, 2019, 05:00 IST | A Correspondent

Maharashtra government clutching at straws after failing to accord state funeral to celebrated cricket coach

If Sridevi, and Ajit Wadekar could be honoured with state funerals, why wasn't Ramakant Achrekar? As criticism mounted over denying Achrekar — a Padma Shri and Dronacharya awardee — a state funeral, top ministers apologised for their government that was caught on the wrong foot.

