Byculla Jail death: Charges framed against six

Manjula Shetye

A sessions court on Tuesday framed charges against six Byculla women's prison personnel in connection with the death of inmate Manjula Shetye last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Shayna Patil framed charges under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation against them. They are jailer Manisha Pokharkar and constables Bindu Naikade, Waseema Shaikh, Shital Shegaonkar, Surekha Gulve and Aarti Shingne.

