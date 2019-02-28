Byculla, on foot

things-to-do

Soak in the sights and sounds of the area's rich diversity at a multi-themed walk

Gloria Church

Byculla represents Mumbai’s diverse cultural heritage through several aspects. Participants will be able to experience its nature, history and its art influences this Sunday at a multi-themed walk organised by Piramal Museum of Art and The Inheritage Project.

The walk begins with tea and snacks at the museum, where people can view a collection of celebrated Delhi artists Thukral and Tagra. The frames take inspiration from the flora of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo.

The tour continues through the botanical garden where guide Hutokshi Rustomfram will explain the histories of some of the flora. Later, the tour will move through 19th-century Byculla where Alisha Sadikot will shed light on the neighbourhood’s complex history, that played a role in the city’s transformation.

Alisha Sadikot at Rani Baug

Speaking about the event, Ashvin Rajagopalan, director of the Piramal Foundation elaborates, “When you have a museum program in any locality, it is also important to understand and explore that particular area.”



Hutokshi Rustomfram

He adds that Byculla, in particular, has a rich history. “It is an important part of Bombay. People moved here from South Bombay due to a plague. That’s when Byculla started to develop. The artwork displayed in our space speaks to and builds an extra dialogue with the surroundings.”

ON: March 3, 8.15 am onwards

STARTING POINT: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Aranya, Byculla East.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 300