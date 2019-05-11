Byculla police register FIR after doctor's death at museum

crime

The Mumbai police are awaiting the BMC's inquiry report in the doctor's death at museum matter to fix responsibility

Representational picture

The Byculla police have filed a case of negligence against unknown people in the museum accident. The police are awaiting the BMC's inquiry report in the matter to fix responsibility.

"We filed an FIR against unknown people. The accused have been charged with IPC section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence)," said Deepak Kundal, Assistant Police Commissioner (Agripada division).

"After receiving the inquiry report from the BMC, we will be in a position to fix responsibility. We will take action against the culprits accordingly," a senior police officer said.

