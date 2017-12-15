Byculla zoo to get new animals in 2019

BMC in the final stage for appointing contractors to construct new enclosures

Gear up to welcome a range of new animals, including tigers, an Asiatic lion and zebras, in the city in 2019. According to sources, the civic body is in the final stage for appointing contractors to build enclosures for the new entries at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, also known as the Byculla Zoo. More than a year after the previous contract was scrapped, the BMC has issued two tenders worth Rs 120 crore, which has attracted responses from three contractors. According to sour­ces, work on the project is likely to begin after February.

As part of the new tenders, one contractor will responsible for constructing 10 enclosures, whi­le the other will have to make seven. According to zoo authorities, the new fish and animals would be sourced through various exchange programmes with other zoos. Byculla zoo director Sanjay Tripathi said, "We have received a great response for the tenders, which we will put forth before a standing committee next month. We are hoping to complete the project within 18 months of commencement."

The pet project of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was planned nine years ago. Four years after the Central Zoo Authority approved a revised master plan, the project met with a roadblock in May, when several contractors were disqualified on grounds of incomplete documents provided to BMC. A civic official said, "While construction work on the enclosures is on, we are working on procuring the animals."

