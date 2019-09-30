Bypass Road trailer: The Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer looks quite chilling

Neil Nitin Mukesh will soon be seen in a thriller, Bypass Road, and the makers of the film have just released its trailer. The trailer of the film, which has the official hashtag #KillerThriller, is 2-minute 54 seconds long and is enough to arouse the curiosity of the audience.

Bypass Road also stars Gul Panag, Shama Sikander, Rajit Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Manish Chaudhary and Taher Shabbir in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer of Bypass Road here:

The film is produced by Madan Paliwal of Miraj Creations and co-produced by Neil Nitin Mukesh (NNM films). It is the directorial debut of Neil's brother, Naman Nitin Mukesh.

Talking about the film, Neil Nitin Mukesh said in an earlier interview with mid-day, "It is about a man who meets with an accident and is impaired, waist-down. When he arrives in his hometown, he realises that someone who he was related to, is murdered. The film is also about one's survival instincts."

The actor who was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho further said, "In Saaho, I had to [look] fit. But for Bypass Road, I had to gain weight. We can't show a disabled person with six-pack [abs]. We were shooting for almost 16 hours, most of which I spent in a wheelchair."

