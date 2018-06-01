Bypoll results leave BJP shocked
The saffron party retains Palghar parliamentary seat and only one out of the 10 assembly seats
NCP workers celebrate their party's success in Bhandara–Gondiya Loksabha by-elections, outside their party office, on Thursday. Pic/PTI
Ahead of next year's general elections, a united Opposition got a major boost on Thursday when it delivered a huge blow to the BJP, defeating it in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra, while the saffron party managed to retain the Palghar parliamentary seat and win only one out of the 10 assembly seats in 10 states.
Out of the four Lok Sabha constituencies that voted on May 24, the Nagaland constituency returned the candidate of the ruling Nagaland Democratic Progressive Party, a BJP ally, who defeated the Naga People's Front candidate. The biggest shock for the BJP came from Kairana — a seat the BJP won in 2014 — where the Opposition had put up a common candidate.
Ajit Singh's RLDcandidate Tabassum Hasan, supported by the Congress, SP and BSP, trounced the BJP's Mriganka Singh in Kairana in UP by over 55,000 votes. The BJP along with its allies had swept 73 out of the 80 LS seats in UP in the 2014 general elections and won 312 seats out of a total 423 in the state assembly polls.
Cong wins Ampati assembly seat
Congress retained the Ampati assembly seat in Meghalaya by a margin of 3,000 votes. With this victory, it has increased its strength to 21 and emerged as the single largest party in the Meghalaya assembly.
Trinamool wins big in Maheshtala
West Bengal's Trinamool Congress has retained the Maheshtala assembly seat, while the BJP took the second spot by displacing the CPI-M. Trinamool's Dulal Das trounced BJP's Sujit Kumar Ghosh by 62,896 votes.
CPI-M's Saji Cherian wins Kerala bypoll
Contrary to the UDF's expectations, CPI-M candidate Saji Cherian won with one of the biggest margins from Chengannur constituency as he defeated Cong's D Vijayakumar by 20,956 votes.
RJD bags Bihar's Jokihat assembly seat
The Opposition RJD has wrested the Jokihat assembly seat from the ruling JD-U in Bihar. RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam won the seat by over 41,000 votes, officials said on Thursday.
