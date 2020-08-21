Bystander bioscope

TO the bystander, the protagonist of Kawal Oberoi's graphic narrative Trunk Di Chaabi may only be a senile old man who refuses to part with the keys in his pocket, until frames of animated GIFS and grunge typewriter art unveil the underlying trauma and unpleasant experiences that connect the two. It hits you like a ton of bricks. The story is one among the eight incredible stories that the Kadak Collective released as a web multimedia project under its The Bystander Anthology.

The Bystander Anthology is a collection of comics and graphic narratives that spans triggering themes of borders, bodies, bonds and beliefs through the lens of a bystander. Launched in 2019, the ambitious project brought 50 South Asian practitioners — largely women, non-binary, and queer individuals — from 13 countries to present varied perspectives on the bystander theme and share graphic narratives on experiences of discrimination, geography, gender, identity and self, boundary

and exclusion.



Frame from Trunk Di Chaabi

The funds to publish the book were raised in 40 days, thanks to the support of 1,601 backers who pledged £48,200 to bring it to life. In a chat with us, filmmaker Aarthi Parthasarathy from Kadak Collective revealed that the pandemic has pushed the publishing of the book to next month, but the limited edition with 41 stories has been made available online solely to its backers. In light of the current scenario though, the collective released its web-based anthology with digital and experimental comics, which is now open to the public. The visually enriching experience uses elements like moving images, audio and interactivity to highlight different emotions.





Parthasarathy adds about the theme, "People generally assume that a bystander refuses to get involved in a situation to protect their privilege, or out of selfishness or lack of empathy. The artists and their personal stories question inactions but also explore alternative perspectives. What if it [this inaction] is due to power, caste or class differences? The anthology hopes to help people understand the complexities of the issue."

