C for a Care. C for Christmas

"What was that hullabaloo that Gargoyle was telling me about that caused quite the buzz around your site all weekend?" Sir PM was curious as he tried to sound casual while dropping the question to his friend Lady Flora.

"Oh you heard, Pheroze. It was nothing much, actually. I was, as today's young people say, "Trending" all weekend. Visitors came by to see me at the pedestal – I'd never imagined they'd be so many. It happened because I decided to move with the times; create my own Instagram account and Twitter handle; #floraforchange was one of the most followed hashtags all weekend," she was preening like a peacock, Sir PM could see. "Hash…what? my Lady?" Sir PM's flummoxed expression was priceless. "Never mind, Pheroze. It's something I decided to do this Christmas. It's high time that some of us who were privileged to have survived unscathed from this horrible pandemic, give back a little something to those who weren't as lucky, and we must make more people do the same. I'll be heading to a few homes in Colaba that care for lesser privileged school-going children to spread some cheer. How tragic that they lost a whole academic year because they couldn't afford those new-age devices that come with screens, to attend classes!"

Always quick to make a good impression, Sir PM added, "Then, I guess, I must tell you what I've been planning this Christmas. I've decided to offer my services to be Santa Claus for some NGOs I've been supporting for ages now. I heard that this year, nobody was agreeable to play Santa Claus, so I stepped in. They've been doing such good work without any publicity, and I felt the kids could do with some cheering up. Yes, it's a far cry from my barrister robes, but well, there's always a first time," he said, with a twinkle in his eye. Lady Flora was quietly impressed with her friend's gesture. Sir PM went into overdrive for the next five minutes about the route he'd take as Santa [minus the sleigh] from Dhobi Talao to Dadar. "The missus even stitched me a Santa suit, and baked some of her yummy mawa cakes for the kids. This is what Christmas should be about. And since my arthritis and weak knees don't permit me to risk putting up our giant Christmas tree any more, we've decided to donate it to one of these places," he chirped.

"Something just struck me. I was keen to make a contribution to some of our frontline superheroes – those who risked their own lives to treat the sick. Why not make it an even more special trip and also head to some of these general hospitals across Bombay that faced the maximum brunt, as part of your Santa plan? It will truly elevate the feeling of Christmas," Lady Flora suggested. "What a brilliant, noble gesture, my Lady! I am going to egg Dr Viegas to join us, and Albert, too. I am sure they would agree to accompany us on this goodwill trail across the city," he smiled. Meanwhile, he noticed that Lady Flora noticed was busy on her handy new device as she 'tweet'ed about their Christmas plans. Five minutes later, she let out a shriek that surprised Sir PM. "Pheroze. I just noticed that my tweet on our Christmas trail has been retweeted at least 100 times! Isn't that fabulous? This is what I was hoping for, in our own small way – to spread and live the real essence of Christmas. There's been so much suffering, pain, and loss this year, and so many affected people in our dear city, so this is a start at least. I hope many more decide to do their bit."

"Lady, I had just one query before we set out on our Christmas Eve trail. What is your preferred mode of transport? Since the local trains aren't advisable, and surely, Albert's kala ghoda will not be able to accommodate so many of us…" Sir PM's forehead crinkled with worry. "Not to worry, Pheroze. I've got that sorted out. I'm sure my friend, the Colonel from St Thomas Cathedral, will be happy to loan us his stately horse carriage. Just bring along your mask and sanitiser, and yes, the goodies for our superheroes and the little kids," she smiled, as both of them walked back to their respective pedestals, eagerly looking forward to the sparkly warm Christmas adventure they had lined up for Bombaywallahs.

mid-day's Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city's sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana.

