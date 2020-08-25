A still from the upcoming film, C U Soon, Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of its direct-to-digital Malayalam film, CU Soon and Kamal Haasan introduced it, first. CU Soon will globally premiere in Malayalam on September 1, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mahesh Narayan, the CU Soon stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles.

CU Soon is directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring cinematography by Sabin Uralikandi. The film is known to be Fahadh's second collaboration with Mahesh which the audience is looking forward to!

The one of its kind edge of the seat thriller was shot entirely during the lockdown and the trailer will keep you hooked, have a look right here:

Introducing the trailer to the world, Kamal Haasan took to his social media and shared, "Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on September 1 on @PrimeVideoIN." (sic) Have a look at his tweet right here:

Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on September 1 on @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/RENHDDqjsK — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 25, 2020

Following the successful world premiere of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya Sufiyum Sujatayum, Amazon Prime Video recently announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Malayalam film CU Soon. The trailer brings the thrilling storyline and promises to be a must watch.

CU Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.

