CA 2019 exams postponed

Due to the coming Lok Sabha elections, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed and rescheduled the crucial Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for 2019, an official notification said.

The exams due to be held between May 2-17, will now take place between May 27-June 12, in view of the 17th Lok Sabha elections across the country spanning seven phases from April 11.

This would include Students Examinations, Foundation Course (under New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) Course (Old Scheme), Intermediate Course (New Scheme), Final Course under Old and New Scheme, and Members' Examination, on various dates.

Accordingly, the revised dates for submitting examination forms are March 16 and with a late fee, March 23, said the ICAI's notification on Monday night.

While there will be no exam on June 5 on account of Eid, the ICAI made it clear that there will be no further change in the examination schedule for any date in case of declaration of a public holiday by the Centre, state or local governments.

The CA examinations will be conducted at 144 centres, including five at foreign locations.

