CA Final Results 2019, CA Foundation Results declared at icai.org

Here's all you need to know about CA Foundation result 2019

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation examination held in May-June 2019 today. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation examination can check their results CA Final exam results 2019 at the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

As per the official notification by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the CA Final Result and CA Foundation Results will be published on August 14, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final Exams Results 2019 and have registered their email id on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also get their results via mail.

Follow the below steps to check the CA Final Exams Results 2019:

Visit the official websites at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in

Click on CA Final Exams Results 2019 and CA Foundation result 2019 link

Fill in your basic details such as your roll number, Date of Birth and other details and submit

The ICAI Final and CA Foundation result will be displayed on the screen

Download the PSF copy of your result for future reference

Candidates are also requested to note that the CA Final Exam Results 2019 and the CA Foundation merit list up to the 50th rank will be made available on the official website.

The ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of the Parliament and the Chartered Accountants Act 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

