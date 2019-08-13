CA Final Results 2019, CA Foundation Results declared at icai.org
Here's all you need to know about CA Foundation result 2019
The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants is likely to declare the results of Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation examination held in May-June 2019 today. Candidates who have appeared for the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation examination can check their results CA Final exam results 2019 at the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.
Also Read: RRB JE Result 2019: Railways to announce recruitment results soon
As per the official notification by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the CA Final Result and CA Foundation Results will be published on August 14, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final Exams Results 2019 and have registered their email id on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also get their results via mail.
Follow the below steps to check the CA Final Exams Results 2019:
- Visit the official websites at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in
- Click on CA Final Exams Results 2019 and CA Foundation result 2019 link
- Fill in your basic details such as your roll number, Date of Birth and other details and submit
- The ICAI Final and CA Foundation result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the PSF copy of your result for future reference
Candidates are also requested to note that the CA Final Exam Results 2019 and the CA Foundation merit list up to the 50th rank will be made available on the official website.
Also Read: CAT exam registration 2019: Registration process, fee, documents needed
The ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of the Parliament and the Chartered Accountants Act 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were spotted with their children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and friend Radhika Merchant at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries.
-
For the event, Nita Ambani, who sported a blush pink embroidered suit, looked elegant in subtle hues of pink. Nita completed her look with strappy heels, a layered pearl necklace and matching earrings.
-
The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries was also graced by Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani and Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal.
In pic: Mukesh Ambani arrives at Birla Matushri Sabhagar for the annual meeting held in South Mumbai.
-
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who tied the knot with Anand Piramal, walked in with her grandmother Kokilaben Ambani for the annual event.
-
For the event, Isha Ambani sported a white floral ethnic ensemble and completed her look with diamond studs, nude lipstick, and subtle make-up. Isha left her long tresses open as well.
-
In pic: Isha Ambani caught in a candid moment by the paparazzi during the Reliance AGM in South Mumbai.
-
One of Mumbai's favourite couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta walked hand-in-hand for the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries. While Akash looked smart in a black suit, Shloka stole the show with her floor-length floral ethnic ensemble keeping it simple and classy.
-
In pic: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in South Mumbai.
-
The youngest scion of the Ambani family, Anant Ambani opted for a black suit as he completed his formal look with an orange tie
-
Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant also graced the occasion and was seen twinning with Shloka Mehta. For the event, Radhika donned a blue and white salwar suit with floral prints which complimented her white laced dupatta.
In pic: Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant arrive for the Reliance AGM in South Mumbai.
-
In pic: Akash Ambani arrives for the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries held Birla Matushri Sabhagar in South Mumbai.
-
In pic: Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal arrives for the annual event of Reliance Industries held in South Mumbai.
Reliance Industries chairperson and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was seen with wife Nita Ambani and mother Kokilaben Ambani at the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries. The event was also attended by Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, sister Isha Ambani, younger brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. We have pictures. (All Photos Courtesy/Yogen Shah)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Maharashtra SSC result declared passing percentage sees a major dip