CAA: Pakistani airspace closed till Thursday midnight

Pakistani airspace was shut after the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media arm, acknowledged the closure due to prevailing security situation with India

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that the Pakistani airspace will continue to remain closed for commercial aviation until midnight on Thursday.

"Since the existing NOTAM is effective until 2359 hours of February 28, Pakistan airspace shall remain closed. Please stay in touch with your airlines for the timely update on any further changes. PCAA regrets the inconvenience to its patrons," the CAA tweeted.

On Wednesday, the aviation authority said that Pakistani airspace was shut after the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media arm, acknowledged the closure due to prevailing security situation with India.

Later in the day, in a tweet which has since been deleted, Dawn said, the CAA had stated that commercial aviation had been partially restored, starting with Karachi's Jinnah International Airport of Karachi.

However, in another tweet early on Thursday, it retracted the "partial resumption" statement and said that the closure was in fact still intact.

