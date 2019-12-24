CAA protest: No bail for Congress' Sadaf Jafar as 'charges are serious'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lucknow: A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of jailed social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Jafar who was arrested during an anti-CAA protest on December 19 and booked under charges of sabotage and attempt to murder. The bail application moved on Jafar's behalf had claimed that she had not committed any crime. Instead, she was beaten up by the police during the protest, alleged a Congress leader.

The court said the actor is not entitled to bail as the offences are serious in nature. The bail plea had claimed that she had not committed any crime. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders met the activist in jail and alleged that she was given worse treatment than "third degree" by the police.

Filmmakers Mira Nair and Hansal Mehta were appalled by Jafar's arrest and have demanded her release from the jail. "This is our India now — Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release," Nair tweeted on Sunday.

