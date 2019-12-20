CAA Protests: Sayani Gupta, Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha raise voice

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sayani Gupta who has been vociferous about her support to students shared, "This is not just a political struggle. This is a social struggle. Why is the government so obstinate that they choose to use police brutality and government-hired goons to create rioting situations rather than listening to the millions of citizens opposing the CAA Act (sic)?"

Young lead the old

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra posted, "Please don't make the protests into a celebrity march. It has been led by people from all walks of life, especially students and the young. The celebrities should walk behind the people . The young should lead the old (sic)."

Creating history

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Dear youth of India..... you are writing history. You should know this (sic)."

Poetic justice

Shabana Azmi took recourse to father Kaifi Azmi's poetry to instil courage in the protesters. She posted:

Aaj ki raat bahut garam hawa chalti hai,

Aaj ki raat na footpath pe neend aayegi,

Sab utho, main bhi uthoon, tum bhi utho,

Koi khidki isi deewar mein khul jaayegi.

Press show rescheduled

Last evening, the press show of Dabangg 3 at a suburban multiplex was cancelled barely three hours before the screening. The makers of the Salman Khan-starrer decided to host the show this morning instead. It is said that the show was put off due to the massive anti-CAA protests in the city.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia praised students for spearheading the protests. "I used to say that I don't see my hero in today's society and that's why so many bio pics are being made today I take my words back all the protesting kids are our heroes so concerned and fearless they make me so proud I am with you kids," he wrote.

Hollywood star John Cusack, who was among the firsts to criticise the violent police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, has been constantly tweeting about the protests in India.

"Mega trouble in India - from reports tonight now," Cusack tweet, referring to the suspension on internet services and police clampdown.

The Daily Show writer Travon Free tweeted, "Are y'all seeing what's happening in India right now though?"

