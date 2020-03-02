CAA violence: Now, 'goli maaro...' slogan rend the air at Amit Shah's Kolkata rally

A section of BJP workers on Sunday shouted the incendiary "goli maaro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, even as Delhi is still recovering from a spate of communal violence believed to be instigated by such slogans. The group, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground. When contacted, a senior officer of the Kolkata police declined to comment anything on the incident, but said "strict action will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the law and order situation in the city".

Shah , who was on a day-long visit to Kolkata, was welcomed by massive protests by students and activists across the city. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Sunday slammed Shah for attacking the state government over law and order situation, saying instead of preaching he should apologise for failing to save innocent lives during the Delhi violence.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also said West Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that, he alleged, the BJP "is trying to spread". "Rather than coming and preaching #Bengal @AmitShah you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in #DelhiViolence right under your nose," Abhishek, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said in a tweet.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied groups of people torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted local people and police personnel with stones earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades. Delhi police is under the Union Ministry of Home.

"Mr Shah, Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread," Abhishek said in the tweet. Shah expressed anguish over the "worsening" law and order situation in Bengal and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with two-third majority after the 2021 Assembly polls.

Shah also launched the BJP’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (no more injustice) campaign and accused the TMC government of not allowing "central welfare policies to be implemented in the state".

