Cab driver held for minor's rape in New Delhi

crime

The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and arrested from his house in Trilokpuri

Representational picture

A cab driver has been arrested under the stringent POCSO Act on charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl studying in a private school here, police said on Tuesday. Accused Monu took the six-year-old child to a deserted place on Thursday and sexually assaulted her. He warned her against disclosing the crime to her parents and dropped her some metres away from her residence, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

After the girl informed her mother, her parents filed a complaint the next day with the school management. Monu called up her father and threatened him to take back his complaint, the DCP said.

After unsatisfactory response from the school management, the parents filed a police complaint on Monday. Monu was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and arrested from his house in Trilokpuri.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever