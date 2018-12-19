Cab drivers looting passengers at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway nabbed

crime

Gurugram Crime Branch has arrested a group of four Uber taxi drivers who used to rob locals at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The victims of the robbery have revealed that the gang used to target people looking for transportation or walking on the roads.

According to the police, the group has so far robbed over 15 people in the last three months by threatening them with a gun or knife. Out of these fours, one used to drive a car, while the other three acted as passengers.

Gurugram ACP Shamsher Singh told ANI, "The accused are the residents of Haryana, three from Mewat and another from Palwal. They have confessed that they had robbed cash, ATM cards, and mobiles from over 15 people at a gunpoint." During the investigation, police have taken two taxis into custody.

