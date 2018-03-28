Cabin crew molestation: Vistara emphasizes 'no-tolerance' for abusive behaviour

Vistara also informed that it is 'fully committed to providing cooperation to all the authorities' probing the case. The accused passenger was arrested earlier in the day, after an FIR was registered in Delhi



Representation pic

Following the arrest of a passenger for molesting a cabin crew member of Air Vistara, the airline company stated that it does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers.

'A member of our cabin crew operating Flight No. UK997 from Lucknow to Delhi on 24 March 2018, reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity.'

Vistara also informed that it is 'fully committed to providing cooperation to all the authorities' probing the case. The accused passenger was arrested earlier in the day, after an FIR was registered in Delhi.

