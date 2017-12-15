Cabinet approves bill to replace Medical Council of India

Dec 15, 2017, 21:34 IST | IANS

A bill to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a national medical commission was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said

A bill to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a national medical commission was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. "The MCI will be replaced, and a National Medical Commission bill has been brought. This is to correct the whole medical ecosystem," he said.

Representational Pic
The MCI is a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The bill seeks to replace the MCI with a new Commission.

According to government sources, the National Medical Commission Bill envisages a four-tier structure for the regulation of medical education, with a 20-member National Medical Commission at the top.

