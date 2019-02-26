Cabinet Committee on Security meets after IAF air strikes in Pakistan

national

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security met on Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting, official sources said. India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early on Tuesday and targeted terror camps, sources said. The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources said.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them. "12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said. According to sources, the air strike was carried around 3:30 am.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others. The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack.

