Cabinet expansion likely on December 30, Ajit Pawar may be back as deputy chief minister

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is likely to be delayed further to December 30, an NCP leader said on Monday night, adding that senior leader Ajit Pawar could make a comeback as deputy chief minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Amid talks of imminent expansion of the cabinet, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar held discussions for nearly one hour at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday evening. No leader of the ally Congress was present at the meeting, NCP sources said.

When asked about the exact date of the cabinet expansion, the NCP leader said, "It is likely to happen on December 30. And Ajit Pawar is expected to take oath as deputy chief minister."

He said the exercise will be carried out after holding discussions with the Congress. Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had served as deputy chief minister for two truncated terms when the Congress-NCP was in power before 2014.

He had pulled off a coup by joining hands with the BJP on November 23 this year and taking oath as dy CM under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the CM.

However, the government lasted for barely 80 hours, after Ajit resigned as deputy chief minister citing personal reasons.

Though senior Pawar had hinted that his nephew's political rehabilitation could be a long-drawn process, a section of leaders in the NCP and party workers had rooted for Ajit Pawar to join the Thackeray government.

