Team Narendra Modi 2.0: Amit Shah gets Home, Rajnath Singh Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman Finance

PM Narendra Modi takes charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space. Here is the full list of cabinet ministers in the second Narendra Modi government

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

BJP President Amit Shah will be the new Home Minister in the Narendra Modi government while Rajnath Singh will be the new Defence Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance Minister. Sitharaman will be the first Finance Minister.

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar will be the new External Affairs Minister while Smriti Irani has been given charge of Women and Child Development Ministry in addition to Ministry of Textiles she already had in the earlier government.

Under the portfolios officially released today, Piyush Goyal gets to retain the Railways portfolio and has also been given Commerce and Industry which was held by Suresh Prabhu, who has been dropped.

Prakash Javadekar, who was the Human Resource Development minister, gets to retain the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and will be the new Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Here is the full list of cabinet ministers in the second Narendra Modi government.

Name Portfolio Narendra Modi Prime Minister, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence Nitin Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways Sadananda Gowda Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Consumer Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Ravi Shankar Prasad Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Communications, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Harsimrat Kaur Badal Food Processing S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal Minister of Human Resource Development Thawar Chand Gehlot Social Justice and Empowerment Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs Smriti Irani Women and Child Harsh Vardhan Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology Prakash Javadekar Environment, Forest Piyush Goyal Railway Ministry Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Steel Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, Minister of Mines Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Arvind Sawant Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Giriraj Singh Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ministry of Jal Shakt Santosh Gangwar MoS Labour Rao Indrajit Singh Shreepad Nayak Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS PMO, Ministry of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and pensions; MoS in the dept of atomic energy and MoS in dept of space. Kiren Rijiju Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs Prahlad Singh Patel RK Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya Faggan Singh Kulaste Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel Ashwini Chaubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Gen (retd) VK Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Kishan Pal Gujjar Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution G. Kishan Reddy Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Parshottam Rupala Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramdas Athawale MoS in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development Babul Supriyo MoS in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Angadi Suresh Channabasappa Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs V Muraleedharan Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Som Parkash Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Rameswar Teli MoS Ministry of Food and Processing Industries Pratap Chandra Sarangi MoS in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Kailash Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers

Welfare Debasree Chaudhuri MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development Arjun Ram Meghwal Rattan Lal Kataria Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Rajnath Singh appointed as the new Defence Minister, Amit Shah new Home Minister, S Jaishankar new External Affairs Minister. pic.twitter.com/6F1T4okJA8 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019

The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet will take place today at 5:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers were sworn in on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha includes 24 cabinet ministers, 9 ministers of state with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State (MoS).

Top leaders who were sworn in as cabinet ministers include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, a surprise pick.

Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sadanand Gowda and Representatives of BJP allies--Ram Vilas Paswan (LJSP), Harsimrat Kaur (Akali Dal), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A) who will be a Minister of State (MoS) also took oath.

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi, are not a part of the new council of ministers, while former finance minister Arun Jaitley opted out of the new cabinet citing health reasons.

